Apple might add 8x zoom lens to iPhone 17 Pro

Along with the telephoto lens upgrade, Apple is also said to be working on a new Camera Control button for the iPhone 17 Pro. The button will reportedly be located on the top edge of the device and will provide quick access to camera and other settings. This would theoretically be a second Camera Control button, with the original staying put.

App upgrade

'Pro' Camera app could offer enhanced photo and video features

Apple is also said to be working on a new 'Pro' Camera app for the iPhone 17 Pro. The app would handle both photos and videos, competing with other third-party camera apps like Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro. However, it remains unclear if this app will be exclusive to the Pro models or if it could be an updated version of the Final Cut Camera app for professional use.