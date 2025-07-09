'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page boards Apple's 'Funny You Should Ask'

Apple has landed the development of a TV series based on Elissa Sussman's best-selling novel, Funny You Should Ask, reported Deadline. The Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and his producing partner Emily Brown will executive produce the show through their A Mighty Stranger Production banner. The Tomorrow Studios project is in its early stages, with Rachel Alter writing the adaptation.

Storyline The story of the book Published in 2022, Funny You Should Ask tells the story of an ambitious young journalist who interviews a Hollywood heartthrob. The two meet again after a decade to understand his feelings for her. Interestingly, the movie star in the book is the new James Bond — a role Page is likely to play. He has been a fan favorite for 007 since his breakout performance in Bridgerton's first season.

Production crew A look at the team Alter will executive produce the series along with Page and Brown. The team also includes Robin Schwartz, Carolyn Daucher, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner from Tomorrow Studios. The project is a result of Schwartz's first-look deal with Tomorrow Studios in partnership with ITV Studios.