Foxconn to manufacture iPhone enclosures in India for first time
What's the story
Foxconn, Apple's primary manufacturing partner, is gearing up to produce iPhone enclosures in India. The move marks a major expansion of its operations in the country.
The Economic Times reported that the Taiwanese electronics giant will set up a new unit at the ESR Industrial Park in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu for this purpose.
Strategic location
New unit will be located near another upcoming Foxconn plant
The new unit will be located close to another upcoming Foxconn plant that will assemble display modules.
The move is part of the company's strategy to expand its local operations and take on a more comprehensive manufacturing role in India.
A source familiar with the matter told The Economic Times, "Foxconn plans to start making enclosures in Tamil Nadu as they deepen their footprint in the country."
Supplier diversification
Apple's strategy to diversify component suppliers in India
Foxconn's entry into the iPhone enclosure segment is seen as a move by Apple to diversify its component suppliers in India.
The strategy mirrors Apple's approach in China, where multiple vendors are involved at different production stages.
The new unit's construction has already started, further highlighting Foxconn's commitment to this expansion plan.
Broader growth
Foxconn is expanding operations in other parts of India
Apart from the new unit in Tamil Nadu, Foxconn is also expanding its operations in other parts of India.
The company's new plant in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru, is nearing completion and commercial shipments of iPhones from there are expected to start soon.
In Hyderabad, Foxconn has set up another facility for assembling AirPods.
Supply chain shift
Most iPhones exported from India were sent to US
A recent Reuters report revealed that nearly all of Foxconn's iPhones exported from India between March and May 2025 were sent to the United States.
The data shows a major change in Apple's supply chain strategy.
In those three months, Foxconn exported $3.2 billion worth of iPhones from India, with 97% going to the US, customs data accessed by Reuters showed.