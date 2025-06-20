Genpact quietly enforces 10-hour workdays with no raise, minimal bonus
What's the story
Genpact, a leading player in the technology and services sector, has come under fire for its new policy mandating a 10-hour workday.
The controversial decision was implemented in mid-June and comes without any increase in base salary.
The move has been widely criticized as unfair and unsustainable by employees and HR experts alike.
Monitoring system
Policy tracks productivity via internal portal
The new policy tracks employee productivity via an internal portal that keeps tabs on daily active hours.
Workers who meet the required hours can earn up to 500 points a month, which is equivalent to ₹3,000 in incentives.
However, any extra time logged only fetches a meager 5% bonus or about ₹150, raising questions about its worth among employees.
Employee backlash
'Policy not communicated officially by HR'
The implementation of this policy has sparked widespread discontent among Genpact's employees, especially at its Hyderabad office.
The atmosphere there is said to be "tense" with morale visibly low.
To make matters worse, the policy was not communicated officially by HR but rather passed down informally through managers and team leads.
This lack of transparency has drawn criticism from several employees.
Information
'If anyone challenges it, they're accused of being difficult'
A senior recruitment staff member told The Hindu, "There's nothing on paper. It's all word of mouth. If anyone challenges it, they're accused of being difficult and risk termination." This statement highlights growing frustration among employees over the lack of transparency in implementing this policy.
Online outrage
Can lead to burnout, reduced creativity, warns LinkedIn user
The discontent among employees has spilled over onto social media platforms, with many calling out the company's practices.
One LinkedIn user, who claimed to work at Genpact, warned that a mandatory 10-hour login "can lead to burnout, reduced productivity and creativity, and disengagement."
As internal pressure mounts and online criticism grows louder, Genpact's leadership may soon have to face the fallout from this contentious policy.