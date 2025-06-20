Sensex jumps 800 points, Nifty reclaims 25,000 mark

What's the story

After three days of losses, the Indian stock market witnessed a major recovery on Friday.

The BSE Sensex surged by over 800 points or 1%, hitting an intraday high of 82,186.37.

Meanwhile, the Nifty50 index reclaimed the crucial psychological level of 25,000. It jumped 247.2 points or 0.99% to a high of 25,040.45.

The rally was led by heavyweights such as Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra, which rose up to 1.5% each in early trade.