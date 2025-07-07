5 Robert Redford roles that made Hollywood history

Celebrated actor and filmmaker Robert Redford has left an indelible mark on the film industry, thanks to his versatile performances. From his charismatic presence to nuanced portrayals, Redford's career spans several decades. Here, we take you through five iconic roles that defined his illustrious journey in cinema. Each of these roles showcases a different facet of his acting prowess, making him a Hollywood legend.

Western classic 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' In Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Robert Redford starred as the Sundance Kid opposite Paul Newman. The 1969 film is a bona fide classic of the Western genre. Redford's charming outlaw act catapulted him to stardom. Audiences and critics alike lauded the onscreen chemistry of Newman and Redford, making this film an important milestone in his career.

Con artist drama 'The Sting' In 1973's The Sting, Redford played the role of Johnny Hooker, a small-time con artist out for revenge on his partner's murder. It brought him back with Paul Newman under the helm of George Roy Hill. It became a critical and commercial success, winning seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Redford's performance got him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Political thriller 'All the President's Men' In All the President's Men, Redford played Bob Woodward, one of the two journalists probing the biggest scandal of all time. His performance brought to life journalistic integrity and how perseverance can bring corruption to light. The film bagged eight Academy Award nominations and continues to be a significant work showcasing real-life events that changed American history.

Romantic epic 'Out of Africa' Redford starred opposite Meryl Streep in 1985's Out of Africa. He essayed Denys Finch Hatton, an adventurous big-game hunter who develops a complex relationship with Streep's character, Karen Blixen, amid Kenya's breathtaking landscapes in colonial times. The film won seven Oscars, including Best Picture. But it was their on-screen chemistry that stole the hearts of audiences across the globe.