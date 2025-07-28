'Saiyaara' star Shaan Grover to lead Harman Baweja's supernatural series
What's the story
Harman Baweja, the producer behind Mrs. and Richie Mehta's upcoming movie Boy from Andaman, is now venturing into a new genre with his next project. He is producing a supernatural musical romantic series titled Jagdalpur, reported Mid-Day. The show stars Shaan R Grover and Nepali actor Aditi Budhathoki in lead roles.
Series details
The show has some fabulous songs, says Grover
Grover, who was recently seen in Mohit Suri's blockbuster film Saiyaara, revealed that Jagdalpur is "a love story with some supernatural elements." He added, "It is also a musical and has some fabulous songs." The actor also revealed that the shooting for the series has been completed and it is currently in post-production. The visual effects have been done by Red Chillies VFX.
Release plans
'Jagdalpur' expected to release later this year
Grover further revealed that Jagdalpur is a "VFX-heavy show." He said, "Since it's such a big project, the makers want to make sure that the distribution is good." If everything goes as planned, the series will be released later this year.