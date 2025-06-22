'The Sandman' S02 to release soon: What to expect
What's the story
The much-anticipated dark fantasy series The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman's comic of the same name, is set to return for its second and final season. The show will be released on Netflix in two parts: Volume one with six episodes on July 3, 2025, and Volume two with five episodes on July 24, 2025. Tom Sturridge reprises his role as Morpheus in this much-anticipated season.
Plot overview
What to expect from Season 2
The Sandman follows Lord Morpheus, one of the seven Endless beings who rule over powerful forces like Desire and Death. The series tells his story after being in prison for centuries. Once he's released, he seeks to regain his lost powers and treasures—a helmet, a ruby, and a pouch of dream sand. Season 1 left fans on a cliffhanger, with Lucifer plotting to bring Morpheus to his knees. S02 is expected to bring absolute carnage for the lead character.
Cast details
Check out the cast members
The second season of The Sandman boasts an impressive ensemble cast. In addition to Sturridge, the show stars Dinita Gohil as the Fate Maiden, Joely Richardson as Ethel Dee, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Mason Alexander Park as Desire and Mark Hamill voicing Mervyn Pumpkinhead. The series is developed by Gaiman along with Allan Heinberg and David S Goyer. The first season comprised 11 episodes and was released in 2022.