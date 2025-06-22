'The Sandman' season 2 will be its final season

'The Sandman' S02 to release soon: What to expect

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:35 pm Jun 22, 2025

What's the story

The much-anticipated dark fantasy series The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman's comic of the same name, is set to return for its second and final season. The show will be released on Netflix in two parts: Volume one with six episodes on July 3, 2025, and Volume two with five episodes on July 24, 2025. Tom Sturridge reprises his role as Morpheus in this much-anticipated season.