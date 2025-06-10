What's the story

The highly anticipated biopic of American musician Snoop Dogg is officially moving forward, with actor Jonathan Daviss, known for his role in Netflix's Outer Banks, cast as the lead.

The film will chronicle Snoop's transformation from Calvin Broadus Jr. into a global hip-hop icon.

Renowned director Craig Brewer, recognized for his work on Hustle & Flow and Coming 2 America, is set to helm the project.