'Outer Banks's Jonathan Daviss to play Snoop Dogg in biopic
What's the story
The highly anticipated biopic of American musician Snoop Dogg is officially moving forward, with actor Jonathan Daviss, known for his role in Netflix's Outer Banks, cast as the lead.
The film will chronicle Snoop's transformation from Calvin Broadus Jr. into a global hip-hop icon.
Renowned director Craig Brewer, recognized for his work on Hustle & Flow and Coming 2 America, is set to helm the project.
Actor's approach
Daviss's approach to the role
Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Daviss said he viewed his role as Snoop Dogg in the upcoming biopic as both monumental and personal. He expressed a desire to understand who Dogg was as a person.
Daviss described his approach to the role as taking it "in small pieces" and emphasized learning from the rapper himself.
Star's reaction
Dogg is excited for the biopic
Dogg shared his thoughts with the outlet on the casting of Daviss at the 2025 BET Awards. He lauded Daviss as a "dynamic actor" with a "great spirit."
The hip-hop icon expressed enthusiasm about witnessing his life story unfold on screen while he is still alive.
He described the film as an intimate depiction of his life, capturing his evolution and experiences.