What's the story

Universal Pictures has announced that Craig Brewer, the director behind Hustle & Flow and Dolemite Is My Name, is set to direct the upcoming biopic on legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

The film will chronicle Dogg's journey from a hip-hop artist to an entertainment mogul.

Brewer is going to revise a screenplay written by Joe Robert Cole, known for The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Black Panther.