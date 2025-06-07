Meet the director of Snoop Dogg's upcoming biopic
What's the story
Universal Pictures has announced that Craig Brewer, the director behind Hustle & Flow and Dolemite Is My Name, is set to direct the upcoming biopic on legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.
The film will chronicle Dogg's journey from a hip-hop artist to an entertainment mogul.
Brewer is going to revise a screenplay written by Joe Robert Cole, known for The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Black Panther.
Production team
Produced by Dogg himself, the biopic will have the support of Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker and Brian Grazer.
The project is the first under Death Row Pictures's overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios.
Ryan Jones, SVP Production Development at Universal, will supervise the production.
Strategic shift
Death Row Pictures expands into on-screen storytelling
Death Row Pictures, an offshoot of the label that launched Dogg's career, is entering a new phase with its expansion.
The strategic change aims to broaden the brand's influence beyond music and into innovative on-screen storytelling.
This move follows Universal's successful ventures in the historical hip-hop genre with films like Straight Outta Compton and 8 Mile.
Ongoing collaboration
Dogg set to return to NBC's 'The Voice'
Apart from the biopic, Dogg will also return for The Voice's season 28 this fall as a judge and a mentor.
Additionally, he will continue his partnership with NBCUniversal on various cross-portfolio opportunities.
Notably, his coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with NBC and Peacock earned him much praise.
Career highlights
Dogg's long career
Dogg first shot to fame after making an appearance on Dr. Dre's 1992 solo album The Chronic.
Then his own 1993 debut album, Doggystyle, made him a household name.
Now a 16-time Grammy nominee, he has since released 21 studio albums and acted in films like Training Day and The Beach Bum.