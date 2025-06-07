What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Dino Morea as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam.

He has been asked to appear before the agency next week.

The summons were issued a day after the agency conducted searches at Morea's Mumbai residence.

This is the first time the central agency has called him for questioning in this case.

Notably, Morea is a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.