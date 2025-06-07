Kapoor, who's an International Emmy Award-winning producer with over two decades of experience, spoke about the partnership.

She said it will help bring "powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience."

"The beginning of this collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

The deal builds on their previous collaborations on titles like Kathal, Pagglait, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.