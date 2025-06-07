Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms inks multi-format deal with Netflix
What's the story
Netflix has announced a long-term creative partnership with Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in India.
The deal, announced on Saturday in Mumbai, will focus on producing films, series, and other digital content that caters to the diverse Indian audience.
Monika Shergill, Netflix's VP of content in India, praised Kapoor for her "deep understanding of the audience's pulse."
Statement
Excited to partner with Netflix: Kapoor
Kapoor, who's an International Emmy Award-winning producer with over two decades of experience, spoke about the partnership.
She said it will help bring "powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience."
"The beginning of this collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."
The deal builds on their previous collaborations on titles like Kathal, Pagglait, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.
Future plans
Balaji's 2 main divisions involved in collaboration
Netflix considers India a key growth market and has been investing heavily in the country.
The new partnership will produce a new slate of content, including an untitled series currently in advanced development.
The collaboration will involve Balaji's two main divisions, Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital. However, the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed yet.
Kapoor recently produced films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and The Sabarmati Report.