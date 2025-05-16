'Dahaad 2' script work underway, shooting to begin soon
What's the story
Fans of the popular web series Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah, have all the reasons to rejoice!
Given that the show's first season was a significant success in 2023, Zoya Akhtar announced a second season that same year.
Now, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, the team is already working on the script for Dahaad 2.
Production progress
'Dahaad 2' shooting schedule in the works
A source told the publication, "The work is underway, and the team will figure out a shooting timeline soon."
"The overwhelming response to the first season has encouraged the makers to mount it on a big scale."
However, there's no confirmation about the original or new cast for the second season.
Series confirmation
Akhtar confirmed 'Dahaad 2' in 2023
In a 2023 interview with India Today, Akhtar confirmed the second season of Dahaad.
She revealed writer Reema Kagti had an idea for the new season and had already started working on the script.
The series, created by Kagti and Akhtar, marked Sinha's OTT debut.
It also starred Varma, Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Ankur Verma, and Rytasha Rathore in pivotal roles.
Dahaad was praised for its gripping plot and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.