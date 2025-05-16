What's the story

Fans of the popular web series Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah, have all the reasons to rejoice!

Given that the show's first season was a significant success in 2023, Zoya Akhtar announced a second season that same year.

Now, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, the team is already working on the script for Dahaad 2.