The jury deliberating on Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial has hit a snag, with the foreperson complaining to Judge Curtis Farber about some jurors "attacking" and "fighting" with others.

The foreperson alleged that they were pushing each other to change their minds and discussing the former studio boss's past, reported the BBC.

He said he believed they should only consider "what happened at the time, in the moment" of the alleged crimes.