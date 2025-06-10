Chum Darang slams Northeast hate after murder case goes viral
What's the story
Reality TV star Chum Darang has publicly defended India's Northeastern states following the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya.
The incident sparked a wave of negativity and hate toward the region.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Darang expressed her disappointment over the situation, stating the crime broke her heart, but she called out the hate the case has generated toward the Northeast.
Celebrity response
'Not saying there's no crime in NE states, but...'
Chum Darang wrote: "This Raja Raghuvanshi case had me shook beyond words."
"I am sure everyone was worried for the 'wife' after the news of Raja being found. But never did I think she would be behind all this. Breaks my heart."
She addressed how a lot of netizens were "blaming the locals, the state, the region, to find out what?"
"I am not saying there's no crime in NE states, but straight away pointing fingers isn't a good thing."
Investigation update
Businessman's wife arrested
Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, disappeared on May 23 during a honeymoon trip near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya.
His body was found on June 2 in a gorge, raising suspicions about his wife Sonam's involvement.
The Meghalaya Police subsequently arrested Sonam and four others, including her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, on charges of orchestrating the murder.
Bollywood reaction
Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the case
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also weighed in on the case, expressing disbelief over Sonam's actions.
She highlighted societal issues related to marriage and personal freedom, stating: "How absurd is this!!"
"Woman can't say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold blooded murder with supari killers... Dumb people should never be taken lightly they are the biggest threat to any society (sic)."