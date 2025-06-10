Taylor Swift secures restraining order against stalker
What's the story
Pop superstar Taylor Swift has successfully secured a restraining order against Brian Jason Wagner, her alleged stalker.
Court documents reveal that Wagner made multiple unwelcome visits to Swift's Los Angeles residence, leading her to express a "fear of imminent harm."
The singer also stated in the filings that Wagner's claims of living at her property and being in a relationship with her were "untrue and disconnected from reality."
Legal protection
Court has ordered Wagner to stay away from Swift
Swift's June 6 court petition emphasized her fear due to Wagner's frequent visits and threatening messages.
As a result, the court issued a restraining order prohibiting Wagner from harassing or contacting Swift.
The order mandates that he must maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from Taylor's residence, vehicle, workplace, or person.
This temporary order will remain in effect until the court hearing scheduled for June 30.
Stalker claims
Wagner believes Swift is the mother of his child
Wagner reportedly believes that Swift is the mother of his child, a claim that the singer categorically denies.
He has also sent many threatening emails to her staff, escalating her concerns for safety.
In one instance, he arrived at Swift's home carrying a glass bottle, which she feared could be used as a weapon.
His most recent visit was last month when he claimed he was "checking on a friend," an assertion Swift refuted.