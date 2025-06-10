What's the story

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the 24-year-old woman arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has denied the charges.

Speaking from a one-stop center in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, she claimed she was kidnapped and did not kill anyone.

"After she woke up later in the afternoon, she said she was kidnapped and said she did not kill anyone," a staffer at the center told Hindustan Times.