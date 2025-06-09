'He vomited…tried cleaning it up': Family questions IIT-Delhi scholar's death
What's the story
The family of Ayush Singhal, a 25-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi who was found dead under mysterious circumstances, has said that they do not believe he died by suicide.
Singhal was discovered unresponsive in his hostel room on Wednesday.
His family believes he may have died due to food poisoning or a heart attack.
"We will know more after the postmortem," his maternal uncle, Harish Garg, said.
Family insights
What the victim's uncle said
Garg said the scholar returned from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Wednesday, where he was working on a project.
"He had his dinner and went for a walk with a friend. On Wednesday, when we couldn't get in touch with him, we informed the university," Garg said.
Garg added that anti-vomiting medicines and ORS were found near Singhal's body.
"It looked like he had tried to clean up vomit beside his bed," he said.
case
Second-year research scholar was found dead last week
The second-year research scholar was found dead in his dormitory room at IIT Delhi last week. The room was closed from the inside, and there were no visible injuries on his body.
When police arrived at the institute, they discovered that the door was locked from the inside, and it was broken open with the assistance of fire department personnel.
Singhal was found unconscious on the bed and was pronounced dead on the spot by IIT physicians.
Institutional reaction
IIT Delhi officials email students to seek counseling if needed
IIT Delhi officials expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended their support to Singhal's family.
The Dean of Student Affairs, Professor BK Panigrahi, reportedly emailed students urging them to seek counseling if needed.
This incident has once again raised concerns over a disturbing trend at IIT Delhi, where multiple students have died under similar circumstances.
Official data shows at least 12 students died on campus between 2006-2024, mostly male undergraduates and postgraduates, with some cases ruled as suicides.
Campus culture
PhD students more isolated than rest, say current and former
Current and former students have described a culture of high academic pressure and social isolation at IIT Delhi, particularly among PhD scholars.
One PhD student told The Indian Express, "We are in our own world and more isolated than the rest of the MTech or BTech students."
"Our social circles are small, and mostly our peers in the labs would know more about what is happening with us than the ones in the hostel or other friends on campus."
Institutional response
Committee report on student suicides
In light of previous incidents, IIT Delhi had set up an external committee to probe the campus environment concerning student suicides.
The report, submitted in August 2024, pointed to high academic pressure, toxic competitiveness, and caste and gender discrimination as major factors.
The institute only acknowledged these findings publicly in April 2025 and is now formulating a comprehensive action plan to enhance student support systems.