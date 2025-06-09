What's the story

The family of Ayush Singhal, a 25-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi who was found dead under mysterious circumstances, has said that they do not believe he died by suicide.

Singhal was discovered unresponsive in his hostel room on Wednesday.

His family believes he may have died due to food poisoning or a heart attack.

"We will know more after the postmortem," his maternal uncle, Harish Garg, said.