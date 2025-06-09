What's the story

The Meghalaya police are looking into the alleged affair angle between Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha, which could be why her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was murdered.

The couple had gone on their honeymoon to Meghalaya after their wedding on May 11.

They went missing from the Mawlakhiat village area on May 23, and Raja's body was recovered from a gorge on June 2.

Sonam surrendered before the UP police in Ghazipur on Sunday night.