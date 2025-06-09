Did Sonam kill Indore husband over affair? Meghalaya police responds
What's the story
The Meghalaya police are looking into the alleged affair angle between Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha, which could be why her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was murdered.
The couple had gone on their honeymoon to Meghalaya after their wedding on May 11.
They went missing from the Mawlakhiat village area on May 23, and Raja's body was recovered from a gorge on June 2.
Sonam surrendered before the UP police in Ghazipur on Sunday night.
Arrests made
Sonam had allegedly called her relatives after the raids
Pressed about the affair angle and if that could be the motive, Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, told ANI , "Yes, it appears so (Sonam had a boyfriend)."
"It is a fact that she called up her relatives, but all this happened after the raids were conducted. If you look at it logically, all these days she hadn't come out, but last night, when Raj Kushwaha and others were caught, suddenly she surfaced. That speaks for itself."
Motive
Raj might have been involved
He also confirmed that Raj might have been involved in planning the murder.
"If we connect the dots, a preliminary investigation will reveal how this whole motive and crime were carried out. It was Raj Kushwaha with Sonam. When they come here (Meghalaya), we will finally be able to confirm... All these days, Sonam and others were underground, and yesterday, when our operation started, suddenly she surfaced," he added.
Murder plot
Sonam allegedly planned husband's murder days after wedding
According to the police, Sonam allegedly planned her husband's murder by hiring a group of killers from Madhya Pradesh just days after their wedding.
Four people have been arrested from different states so far.
Meanwhile, Sonam has claimed innocence, alleging she was abducted and dumped in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she called her brother from a dhaba.
Investigation details
Sonam is currently in UP Police's custody
Speaking to India Today, dhaba owner Sahil Yadav said Sonam had told him she was robbed of her ornaments in Meghalaya, after which she lost consciousness and had no recollection of how she ended up there.
Sahil then called the police control room, and shortly after, a police vehicle arrived and took her.
Sonam was sent to Sadar Hospital for treatment and then to a one-stop center for assistance before surrendering to the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur on Sunday.