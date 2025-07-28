Manchester Test: Ravindra Jadeja joins this elite list of all-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja has become the third cricketer in history to score over 1,000 runs and take at least 30 wickets in an overseas country. The feat came during India's fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday. The left-handed all-rounder achieved the milestone after scoring a century in India's second innings, which earned India a hard-fought draw. He joins Wilfred Rhodes (England) and Garry Sobers (West Indies) in achieving this feat.

Milestone details Jadeja joins Rhodes and Sobers in this exclusive club Jadeja's achievement is a testament to his consistency and skill as an all-rounder. He has now scored 1,096runs and taken 34 wickets in England, where he has played 14 Tests for India against the home team. The only other players to have achieved this feat are Wilfred Rhodes (1,032 runs and 42 wickets in Australia) and Garry Sobers (1,820 runs and 62 wickets in England).

Performance overview Breakdown of Jadeja's Test numbers in England In England, Jadeja has played 14 Tests for India against the English team and one each against New Zealand (June 2021 in Southampton) and Australia (June 2023 at The Oval). He averages 42.15 with the bat as his tally of nine 50-plus Test scores in England has come while batting at six or lower is the joint-most for any player. He shares the record with Sobers. The one in Manchester was Jadeja's second Test hundred in England.

Batting prowess Most productive series in terms of runs In the ongoing series, Jadeja has raced to 454 runs across 8 innings at 113.50. Notably, the 36-year-old breached the 300-run mark for the first time in a Test series. Interestingly, his second-best batting returns in a Test series also came in England (287 at 31.88 in 2021-22). Four of his five 50-plus scores in the ongoing Test series have come in back-to-back innings.