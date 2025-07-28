Listing teams with most 350+ scores in a Test series
What's the story
The Indian batting unit has been in red-hot form throughout the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. With one Test still to play, they have already posted seven scores of 350 or more in the series. This is the most by any team in a single series in Test cricket history. On this note, let's look at the teams to breach the 350-run mark most times in a Test series.
#1
7* - India vs England, 2025
Team India's latest effort was an impressive total of 425/4 in the third innings of the drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Albeit in a losing cause, the visitors posted 471/10 and 364/10 in the opening game. They then recorded 587/10 and 427/6d in the second game, which ended in their favor. After posting 387/10 in the third match, India managed scores of 358/10 and 425/4d in the fourth. They, however, are trailing 1-2 with a match to go.
#2
6 - Australia vs England, 1920/21
India's seven such scores have eclipsed Australia's previous best of six, achieved thrice during their dominant Ashes campaigns. The 1920-21 series Down Under saw the Aussies accomplish this feat for the first time. They posted 581/10 and 499/10 in Sydney before managing 354/10 and 582/10 in Adelaide. They scored 389/10 and 392/10 while batting second in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. The dominant batting show meant the Aussies recorded a 5-0 sweep.
#3 & #4
6 - Australia vs England, 1948 & 1989
The 1948 & 1989 Ashes in England also saw Australia breach the 350-run mark six times each. Their top six scores in the 1948 series read 509/10, 350/10, 460/7d, 458, 404/3, and 389/10. Australia won this series 4-0. In 1989, the Aussie team recorded totals worth 601/7d, 528/10, 424/10, 447/10, 602/6d, and 468/10. The six-match affair ended 4-0 in Australia's favor.