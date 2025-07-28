Listing teams with most 350+ scores in a Test series

The Indian batting unit has been in red-hot form throughout the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England . With one Test still to play, they have already posted seven scores of 350 or more in the series. This is the most by any team in a single series in Test cricket history. On this note, let's look at the teams to breach the 350-run mark most times in a Test series.

#1 7* - India vs England, 2025 Team India's latest effort was an impressive total of 425/4 in the third innings of the drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Albeit in a losing cause, the visitors posted 471/10 and 364/10 in the opening game. They then recorded 587/10 and 427/6d in the second game, which ended in their favor. After posting 387/10 in the third match, India managed scores of 358/10 and 425/4d in the fourth. They, however, are trailing 1-2 with a match to go.

#2 6 - Australia vs England, 1920/21 India's seven such scores have eclipsed Australia's previous best of six, achieved thrice during their dominant Ashes campaigns. The 1920-21 series Down Under saw the Aussies accomplish this feat for the first time. They posted 581/10 and 499/10 in Sydney before managing 354/10 and 582/10 in Adelaide. They scored 389/10 and 392/10 while batting second in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. The dominant batting show meant the Aussies recorded a 5-0 sweep.