Ben Stokes completes 7,000 Test runs with record-breaking hundred 

England 's Test captain Ben Stokes made a remarkable comeback on Day 4 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. Despite suffering from cramps while batting on Day 3, Stokes continued to fight on Day 4 and brought up his second Test ton versus India. Stokes, who earlier took a fifer in the game, overall smoked his 14th hundred in the format. Stokes, who also completed 7,000 Test runs during his stay, eventually departed for 141.

Knock Stokes shares massive partnership with Joe Root Stokes scored a commendable 66 runs before leaving the field due to cramps on Day 3. This was his maiden fifty-plus score across 11 innings in Tests. He also shared a massive partnership of 142 runs with Joe Root, helping England gain a strong lead over India. Despite the cramp incident, Stokes was able to walk up the dressing room stairs without assistance.

Series impact Stokes returns to bat after losing 7th wicket Stokes returned to bat after England lost their seventh wicket in the 130th over. He ended the day unbeaten on 77. The England skipper continued the good work on Day 4 morning and brought up a fine hundred. He added 105 runs with Brydon Carse (47) for the ninth wicket, adding to India's woes. Stokes eventually fell to Ravindra Jadeja for 141 off 198 balls (11 fours, 3 sixes). His brilliance meant England finished at 669/10.

DYK Stokes has created history In India's first innings, Stokes emerged as England's highest wicket-taker, claiming five wickets for 72 runs. He has now hence become the first England skipper to register a fifer and a hundred in the same Test. Stanley Jackson (1905 vs Australia) and Gubby Allen (1936 vs Australia) are the only other England skippers to achieve a five-wicket haul and score over 50 runs in a single Test match.

Elite list Stokes joins these names As per Cricbuzz, Stokes became the fourth England all-rounder to achieve the double of a hundred and five-fer in the same Test. He joined Ian Botham (5 times), Tony Greig (once), and Gus Atkinson (once). Meanwhile, Denis Atkinson (West Indies), Garry Sobers (West Indies), Mushtaq Mohammad (Pakistan), and Imran Khan (Pakistan) are the only other designated skippers with a hundred and five-fer in the same Test.

Career 7,000 Test runs for Stokes With his 109th run, Stokes went past 7,000 runs (now 7,032) in the Test format. Playing his 115th game, the southpaw owns an average of 35.7 as the tally now includes 14 tons and 35 fifties. 1,276 of his runs have come versus India at an average of 27.73 (50s: 5, 100s: 2). At home, he has raced to 3,340 Test runs at 40.24. With the ball, he has taken a total of 229 wickets at 31.64 (5W: 5).