Listing batters with most fifty-plus scores at Old Trafford (Tests)

Scoring runs in England is no easy feat, given the seam-friendly pitches and conditions. However, the iconic Old Trafford ground in Manchester has been home to some incredible batting displays over the years. Several England batsmen have played memorable innings at this venue. Let's take a look at batters with the most 50-plus scores in Test matches at Old Trafford.

#1 Joe Root - 8 England legend Joe Root tops this elite as he has amassed eight 50-plus scores in Manchester. His only hundred here turned out to be a historic 254 against Pakistan in 2016. With 978 runs from 19 Test innings at 65.20, Root is also the leading run-getter in Tests at Old Trafford. No other batter has even 850 runs at the venue.

#2 Ian Bell - 7 Former England batter Ian Bell also joined a fine run in Manchester, scoring seven 50-plus scores here. The tally includes two centuries and a 97 against WI in 2007. His highest score here was 128 against Bangladesh way back in 2010. Meanwhile, Bell overall averaged 76 at this venue, having scored 608 Test runs across 11 innings.