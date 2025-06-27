Ben Stokes averages 27.3 with bat at Edgbaston (Tests): Stats 

England recorded a stunning five-wicket win in the first Test of the five-match series against visitors India at Headingley, Leeds. The two sides are now gearing up for the second Test of the series, which will begin on July 2 at Birmingham's Edgbaston Stadium. Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes has decent experience of playing at Edgbaston. We decode his all-round stats at this venue.

Stats Three fifties at the venue As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has scored 273 runs across seven Tests (11 innings) at Edgbaston at an average of 27.30. The tally includes three fifties with a best score of 57*. Stokes certainly would want to improve his batting numbers here. With the ball, Stokes has picked 20 scalps at 27.25 from 13 innings. His best innings figure at the venue reads 4/33.

DYK Has Stokes played against India at Edgbaston? England have won both Tests against India at Edgbaston with Stokes in the XI. He claimed six wickets besides scoring 27 runs in England's 31-run win over India at this venue in 2018. The 2022 Test here saw Stokes take five wickets besides scoring 25 runs in England's historic win over India. The all-rounder claimed innings four-fers in both these games.

Stokes vs India Over 1,000 Test runs vs India The series opener saw Stokes complete 1,000 Test runs vs India. Stokes has raced to 1,025 Test runs against India across 22 Tests at 25. The tally includes six 50-plus scores, including a solitary hundred. Meanwhile, Stokes's tally versus India also includes 45 wickets at 30.22 (5W: 1). The veteran recorded scores worth 20 & 33 besides taking five wickets in the opener.