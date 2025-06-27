2nd Test: Sri Lanka in total command versus Bangladesh 

Sri Lanka are in complete command against Bangladesh in the ongoing second and final Test match in Colombo. The visitors finished Day 3 at 115/6, still trailing by 96 runs in the third innings. Earlier in the day, the Lankans finished at 458/10 while responding to Bangladesh's first innings score of 247/10. Here we present the Day 4 report.

SL innings SL post a strong total SL, who resumed at their overnight score of 290/2, lost Pathum Nissanka (158), Dhananjaya de Silva (7), and Prabath Jayasuriya (10) in the morning session. However, Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis (84) added 49 runs to power the team. The former was then involved in several small partnerships with the tail-enders. His brilliance meant SL finished at 458/10, earning a commanding 211-run first-innings lead.

Mendis Mendis races past 800 Test runs against Bangladesh Mendis's 84 off 87 balls included eight fours and two sixes. Playing his 73rd Test, Mendis has raced to 4,757 runs at an average of 36.87. His tally includes 10 centuries and 22 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis has scored a whopping 841 runs across 10 Tests against Bangladesh at an average of 52.56 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

Taijul Taijul Islam scripts WTC history Veteran left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he finished with 5/131 in 42.5 overs. With his first wicket, Taijul became the first Bangladeshi bowler to complete 100 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Playing his 25th WTC Test, Taijul has raced to 104 scalps at 34.43. His tally includes six four-fers and eight five-wicket hauls.

Career 17th Test fifer for Taijul Meanwhile, Taijul recorded his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. It was also his second fifer against Sri Lanka in the format. The Bangladesh spinner now has 39 wickets from 11 Tests against SL at 42. He has overall raced to 237 wickets from 55 matches and has an average of 31.32. His tally also includes two 10-wicket match hauls.

Information Three-fer for Nayeem Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, who claimed a fifer in the series opener, claimed 3/87 from 18 overs. He has now raced to 48 wickets from 14 Tests at an average of 28.56. Notably, the 25-year-old had not bowled in an overseas Test before this series.

Bangladesh innings Bangladesh faltered after positive start Bangladesh started their second innings positively with a 31-run opening partnership. However, they then lost wickets at regular intervals as they finished the day at 115/6. Mushfiqur Rahim (26) was the only Bangladesh batter to score over 20 as Prabath Jayasuriya and Dhananjaya de Silva trapped two batters each. Litton Das (13*) returned unbeaten as Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell on the day's final delivery.