Injured Sai Sudharsan doubtful for 2nd Test against England: Report

Young Indian batter B Sai Sudharsan could be doubtful for the 2nd Test against hosts England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting July 2. As per RevSportz, the left-handed batter sustained a shoulder injury during the series opener at Headingley, Leeds. He had a disappointing outing with the bat. The visitors lost to the Ben Stokes-led side by five wickets. England chased down 371 runs to win the Test.

Injury update Sudharsan dealing with shoulder niggle According to RevSportz, Sudharsan is dealing with a shoulder niggle that could rule him out of the following game. "Sai Sudarshan is not completely fit for the next match right now. He seems to be in some problem on the last day during fielding. He has a slight problem in his shoulder," read the update.

Debut details How Sudharsan earned his Test cap Sudharsan made his Test debut for India at Headingley. Although the left-handed batter had a disappointing outing in the first innings, getting out for a duck, he managed a 48-ball 30 in the second. Notably, Sudharsan's uncanny visualization technique to mentally prepare himself also made headlines. The left-handed batter was tasked with the coveted Number 3 spot at Headingley.