Sudharsan suffered a shoulder injury at Headingley

Injured Sai Sudharsan doubtful for 2nd Test against England: Report

By Parth Dhall
Jun 25, 2025
06:16 pm
What's the story

Young Indian batter B Sai Sudharsan could be doubtful for the 2nd Test against hosts England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting July 2. As per RevSportz, the left-handed batter sustained a shoulder injury during the series opener at Headingley, Leeds. He had a disappointing outing with the bat. The visitors lost to the Ben Stokes-led side by five wickets. England chased down 371 runs to win the Test.

Injury update

Sudharsan dealing with shoulder niggle

According to RevSportz, Sudharsan is dealing with a shoulder niggle that could rule him out of the following game. "Sai Sudarshan is not completely fit for the next match right now. He seems to be in some problem on the last day during fielding. He has a slight problem in his shoulder," read the update.

Debut details

How Sudharsan earned his Test cap

Sudharsan made his Test debut for India at Headingley. Although the left-handed batter had a disappointing outing in the first innings, getting out for a duck, he managed a 48-ball 30 in the second. Notably, Sudharsan's uncanny visualization technique to mentally prepare himself also made headlines. The left-handed batter was tasked with the coveted Number 3 spot at Headingley.

Team adjustments

What will India do if Sudharsan is ruled out?

Sudharsan was picked in the Indian XI ahead of Abhimanyu Easwaran. He had a stellar 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, scoring 759 runs for Gujarat Titans and winning the Orange Cap. If unfit, Sudharsan can be replaced by Easwaran for the Edgbaston Test. The latter will be a perfect replacement as he is also a top-order batter.