Headingley Test: Will rain play a part on Day 4?

India had a mixed outing on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's historic five-wicket haul and having big runs in the bank, India could only manage a slender six-run lead in the first innings due to England's aggressive batting approach. However, Indian batters responded with intent in their second innings, adding 90 runs for the loss of two wickets by day's end. Here we present the weather report for Day 4.

Weather impact Weather report for Day 4 With two days and nearly two full innings left to play, the match seems to be heading for a draw. However, this could change if Leeds's overcast conditions lead to another batting collapse on Monday. According to AccuWeather.com, the day will start off partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. The rain probability drops to zero after 8:00am just ahead of the match start time.

Weather forecast Conditions expected to improve as day progresses While there are no rain predictions after 9:00am intermittent clouds could bring unexpected showers throughout the day due to England's unpredictable weather. Rain is expected to return from 7:00pm but with the match scheduled to end by 6:30pm and extra time added, weather shouldn't be a concern for Day 4. Headingley is known as a batter's graveyard but usually provides better batting conditions on the last two days of play.