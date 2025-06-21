Headingley Test: Day 2 likely to be affected by rain
What's the story
After a stellar batting performance on Day 1, rain clouds are expected to play a major role on the second day of the first Test match between India and England at Headingley. The Indian team ended Day 1 at a strong position with a score of 359/3, thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Rishabh Pant also contributed with an aggressive knock of 65*.
Forecast
Rain expected throughout the day
The weather forecast for Day 2 suggests overcast conditions, which could affect the match. Although rain is expected throughout the day at Headingley, it is unlikely to delay the start of play. The morning and afternoon sessions are expected to see about 7.6mm of rainfall but cloud cover could aid seam bowlers by making the new Dukes ball swing more than usual.
Later chances
Final session's rain probability at Headingley
The chance of rain in the final session of play is 88%, with showers expected between 3:00pm and 4:00pm local time. This could not only assist seamers but also bring an early end to the day's play. Accuweather has issued a thundershower warning, which could further curtail proceedings, similar to what happened during India A games at the start of this tour.
Performance review
India capitalize on flat pitch, poor bowling
On Day 1, India capitalized on a flat pitch and England's poor bowling to post a huge total. Jaiswal (101) attacked in his first Test on English soil while Gill (127*) and Pant (65*) took over after the former's dismissal. The pitch at Leeds, which was expected to assist seamers for the first two days before flattening out, turned out to be a good batting surface from the start of the innings.