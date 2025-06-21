Headingley Test: Day 2 likely to be affected by rain

After a stellar batting performance on Day 1, rain clouds are expected to play a major role on the second day of the first Test match between India and England at Headingley. The Indian team ended Day 1 at a strong position with a score of 359/3, thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Rishabh Pant also contributed with an aggressive knock of 65*.

Forecast Rain expected throughout the day The weather forecast for Day 2 suggests overcast conditions, which could affect the match. Although rain is expected throughout the day at Headingley, it is unlikely to delay the start of play. The morning and afternoon sessions are expected to see about 7.6mm of rainfall but cloud cover could aid seam bowlers by making the new Dukes ball swing more than usual.

Later chances Final session's rain probability at Headingley The chance of rain in the final session of play is 88%, with showers expected between 3:00pm and 4:00pm local time. This could not only assist seamers but also bring an early end to the day's play. Accuweather has issued a thundershower warning, which could further curtail proceedings, similar to what happened during India A games at the start of this tour.