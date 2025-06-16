What's the story

Ahead of the impending five-match Test series in England, Indian batter B Sai Sudharsan has opened up on his admiration for fellow Chennai cricketer Washington Sundar.

The young left-handed batsman, who is set to make his Test debut, spoke about how Sundar has inspired him throughout his career.

Despite being slightly younger than Sundar, Sudharsan said the all-rounder has always been a role model for him.