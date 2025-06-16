Sai Sudharsan inspired by Washington Sundar ahead of England Tests
What's the story
Ahead of the impending five-match Test series in England, Indian batter B Sai Sudharsan has opened up on his admiration for fellow Chennai cricketer Washington Sundar.
The young left-handed batsman, who is set to make his Test debut, spoke about how Sundar has inspired him throughout his career.
Despite being slightly younger than Sundar, Sudharsan said the all-rounder has always been a role model for him.
Inspiration
Sudharsan recalls his initial encounters with Sundar
Sudharsan, speaking on BCCI.TV, recalled his initial encounters with Sundar, saying, "I have played a few games against him, so it is always special. To be honest, we have looked up to him a lot."
He added that watching Sundar's rapid rise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and subsequent selection for the national team motivated him greatly.
"It was a great motivator for me from Chennai," he said.
Recognition
Sundar takes pride in Sudharsan's journey
Sundar, who eyes a spot in the Playing XI against England, also expressed pride in Sudharsan's development.
The all-rounder said he has seen him on TV and there's a lot to learn from his skills and work ethic.
"He has inspired a lot of kids in Chennai, and I hope he will continue inspiring kids all over the world," Sundar said.
Credentials
Sudharsan and Sundar eye Test spots
Sudharsan had a stellar IPL 2025 season, scoring 759 runs for Gujarat Titans and winning the Orange Cap.
However, despite their impressive run, GT were knocked out in the Eliminator.
Besides, Sudharsan was also adjudged the Emerging Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, Sundar has played nine Tests, 23 ODIs, and 54 T20Is for India. He helped India win the historic Gabba Test Down Under in 2021.
Both Sudharsan and Sundar are in contention to play the 1st Test against England.
Information
India's Test squad for England series
India's squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain and Wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.