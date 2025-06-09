BCCI announces venue changes for upcoming home season
What's the story
In a revamp of the 2024-25 home season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a venue swap for two upcoming Test series.
The second Test match between India and West Indies, originally slated to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, will now be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting on October 2.
Meanwhile, Kolkata will host the first India vs South Africa Test from November 14-18 instead of Delhi.
Venue change
Chennai dropped as women's ODI venue for Australia series
Chennai will no longer host the three women's ODIs against Australia in September, ahead of the Women's World Cup.
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had informed BCCI about its inability to host matches during this period due to plans of relaying pitches and outfield in preparation for next year's men's T20 World Cup.
The matches have now been shifted to New Chandigarh and Delhi.
Compensation
New Chandigarh, Delhi to host women's ODIs
The new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will host the first two ODIs, while Delhi's Kotla will host the final game of the series from September 14-20.
Notably, New Chandigarh was given these matches as compensation for being dropped as one of the venues for the Women's World Cup.
This decision highlights BCCI's commitment to ensure fair distribution of hosting responsibilities among different regions.
Tour adjustment
India A vs SA A ODIs shifted to Rajkot
The BCCI has also changed the venue for South Africa A's three one-dayers against India A.
The matches will now be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot instead of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
This change comes as Bengaluru has been chosen as one of the five Indian venues for the Women's World Cup, scheduled between late September and early November.
Facility debut
Bengaluru's new 'CoE' to make First-class debut
BCCI's new facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which houses the Centre of Excellence, will make its first-class debut by hosting two 'A' four-dayers from October 30 to November 10.
This is a major step for BCCI as it looks to develop world-class cricketing infrastructure in India.
The move also shows their commitment toward nurturing future talent and providing them with top-notch facilities.