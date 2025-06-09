What's the story

In a revamp of the 2024-25 home season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a venue swap for two upcoming Test series.

The second Test match between India and West Indies, originally slated to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, will now be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting on October 2.

Meanwhile, Kolkata will host the first India vs South Africa Test from November 14-18 instead of Delhi.