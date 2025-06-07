What's the story

England defeated West Indies by 21 runs in the first match of the three-match T20I series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

While Jos Buttler's 96 and Liam Dawson's 4/20 headlined the home team's triumph, Adil Rashid also bowled a brilliant spell.

The veteran leg-spinner claimed 1/22 from four overs as the Men in Maroon (167/9) fell short while chasing 189.

Here we decode Rashid's stellar T20I numbers against WI.