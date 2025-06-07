Adil Rashid is the highest wicket-taker vs WI (T20Is): Stats
England defeated West Indies by 21 runs in the first match of the three-match T20I series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.
While Jos Buttler's 96 and Liam Dawson's 4/20 headlined the home team's triumph, Adil Rashid also bowled a brilliant spell.
The veteran leg-spinner claimed 1/22 from four overs as the Men in Maroon (167/9) fell short while chasing 189.
Here we decode Rashid's stellar T20I numbers against WI.
Stats
Most wickets vs WI
Rashid bowled an economical spell in the opening game as Gudakesh Motie was his only victim.
His 1/22 took his tally versus WI to 37 wickets from 23 T20Is at a terrific average of 12.75, as per ESPNcricinfo (4W: 1).
No other bowler even owns 25 wickets against the opposition as Chris Jordan (12) trails Rashid among England bowlers.
Rashid's economy (6.02) is the second-best among bowlers with 13-plus scalps vs WI. He is only behind Pakistan's Shadab Khan (5.54).
Spell
Brilliance in T20 WC 2021
Rashid was at his lethal best in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter between WI and England in Dubai.
WI slumped to 42/6 before the leg-spinner wiped out their tail.
He stopped Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Ravi Rampaul, and Obed McCoy from going big.
WI were bowled out for 55 before England chased it down.
Rashid returned with ridiculous figures worth 4/2 from 2.2 overs - the best figures by an England spinner in T20 WC history to date.
Stats
Dissecting Rashid's numbers vs WI
At home, Rashid has played three T20Is versus WI, returning with five wickets at an economy of 6.44.
26 of his wickets against the team have come in away matches at an economy of 6.04.
The remaining six wickets have come in neutral venues.
Overall, Rashid has raced to 132 wickets from 125 T20I matches at 24.33 (ER: 7.34).
His tally includes three four-fers, including the career-best 4/2 in the aforementioned T20 WC match.