What's the story

The second T20I between England and West Indies will be played on June 8 (Sunday) at County Ground in Bristol.

The hosts won the first match by 21 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jos Buttler and Liam Dawson powered England in the game.

Harry Brook's men will now look to seal the T20I series as well, having already whitewashed the ODI leg 3-0.

Here we look at the match preview and key stats.