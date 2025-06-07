2nd T20I: WI aim to bounce back vs formidable England
The second T20I between England and West Indies will be played on June 8 (Sunday) at County Ground in Bristol.
The hosts won the first match by 21 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Jos Buttler and Liam Dawson powered England in the game.
Harry Brook's men will now look to seal the T20I series as well, having already whitewashed the ODI leg 3-0.
Here we look at the match preview and key stats.
Timing and pitch conditions
The County Ground in Bristol is known for being a high-scoring venue with smaller square boundaries.
However, early movement and bounce can be exploited by pacers, making bowling first an ideal choice considering the predicted overhead conditions.
The average first innings score here is 163 with teams batting first and chasing winning six T20Is apiece.
Meanwhile, the second T20I match is scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST.
How did the opening T20I pan out?
As mentioned, England floored West Indies in the 1st T20I to take a 1-0 lead.
England rode on Buttler's 96 to score 188/6 in 20 overs at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
In response, Dawson claimed brilliant figures worth 4/20 to make WI stutter.
Despite WI batting deep, they couldn't get close to England (167/9).
WI have a slight edge over ENG
In their previous 36 T20Is, England have won 17 matches while West Indies has claimed victory in 18, as per ESPNcricinfo.
One match ended without a result.
On home soil, England have managed to win just four out of eight matches against the Windies.
The last bilateral T20I series between these two teams was in November 2024, where England emerged victorious by a margin of 3-1.
Here are the probable XIs
England (Probable XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.
West Indies (Probable XI): Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.
Here are the key performers
Adil Rashid is the most successful bowler against West Indies in T20I history, with 37 wickets at an economy rate of 6.02.
Buttler now owns 611 runs versus WI across 23 T20Is at 33.94 (SR: 144.10).
Jason Holder has taken 23 wickets against England at an economy rate of 8.62.
Andre Russell has also been impressive against them, having managed 222 runs and 13 wickets across 17 matches.
