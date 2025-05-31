What's the story

England's fast bowler Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series against West Indies.

The decision comes after he suffered a broken right little finger in the first ODI at Edgbaston on Thursday.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the injury occurred when Overton spilled a fast-travelling return catch off Keacy Carty after bowling his second delivery.

He immediately left for treatment.