Jamie Overton ruled out of white-ball series against West Indies
England's fast bowler Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series against West Indies.
The decision comes after he suffered a broken right little finger in the first ODI at Edgbaston on Thursday.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the injury occurred when Overton spilled a fast-travelling return catch off Keacy Carty after bowling his second delivery.
He immediately left for treatment.
Rehabilitation
Overton's injury and recovery
Despite the injury, Overton returned to the field later in the innings with his finger heavily strapped.
He even took three late wickets, ending up with England's best figures of 3 for 22 in 5.2 overs.
Initially thought to be a dislocation, the injury has now been confirmed as a fracture.
Overton will now go through rehabilitation under the guidance of England's medical team.
Squad update
No replacement for Overton in ODI squad
Despite his absence, no replacement will be added to the ODI squad.
Matthew Potts and Luke Wood, a left-arm seamer from Lancashire, are the reserve quicks in contention for Overton's spot.
Tom Hartley, a left-arm spinner, could also be considered as a possible replacement.
The second of the three ODIs is scheduled to take place in Cardiff on Sunday.
ENG
England hammer West Indies in 1st ODI at Edgbaston
England hammered a sorry West Indies side in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Hosts England scored a brilliant 400/8 in 50 overs with four half-centurions contributing immensely.
Jacob Bethell's late surge helped England post their 2nd total of 400-plus versus West Indies.
In response, a fine bowling performance helped England win by 238 runs.
WI managed 162/10 in 26.2 overs. Jayden Seales was WI's top scorer with a knock of an unbeaten 29 from 14 balls.