'The White Lotus' S04: Everything we know so far
What's the story
HBO's hit satire, The White Lotus, is set to return for its fourth season. The critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama series, created by Mike White, will feature a new exotic location and a mix of new and returning characters. HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed the news to The Wrap, revealing that White has pitched a general outline for the upcoming season and is currently scouting locations for filming. It streams on JioHotstar.
Location speculation
Is Season 4 set in Norway?
While the exact location for The White Lotus's fourth season remains a mystery, there are several speculations. A report by Harper's Bazaar Australia said that White had applied for and received a film grant of AUD 13.3 million (approximately $8.66 million) from the Norwegian Film Institute under a project called Secret Garden. This has led to speculation that Season 4 could be set in Norway, although financial disagreements may have caused a change in plans, added the report.
Release timeline
When will Season 4 be released?
Though the cast has not been revealed yet, Aimee Lou Wood and Jennifer Coolidge, who have previously starred in the show, remain fan-favorites to return. Other rumored actors include Stanley Tucci, Catherine O'Hara, and Lisa Kudrow. The production typically takes over a year, and the fourth season may not be released until late 2026 or early 2027. The show has previously been shot at Four Seasons resorts, so fans are eagerly awaiting announcements about potential filming locations.