'The White Lotus' S04: Everything we know so far

While the exact location for The White Lotus's fourth season remains a mystery, there are several speculations. A report by Harper's Bazaar Australia said that White had applied for and received a film grant of AUD 13.3 million (approximately $8.66 million) from the Norwegian Film Institute under a project called Secret Garden. This has led to speculation that Season 4 could be set in Norway, although financial disagreements may have caused a change in plans, added the report.

Release timeline

When will Season 4 be released?

Though the cast has not been revealed yet, Aimee Lou Wood and Jennifer Coolidge, who have previously starred in the show, remain fan-favorites to return. Other rumored actors include Stanley Tucci, Catherine O'Hara, and Lisa Kudrow. The production typically takes over a year, and the fourth season may not be released until late 2026 or early 2027. The show has previously been shot at Four Seasons resorts, so fans are eagerly awaiting announcements about potential filming locations.