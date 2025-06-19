What's the story

Despite receiving critical acclaim and positive audience feedback, Marvel's latest superhero film, Thunderbolts*, underperformed at the box office.

However, fans will get a repeat watching soon as the film is set to hit digital platforms.

According to Rolling Stone, it will be available for rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV in the US from July 1, 2025. The Indian release date is yet to be confirmed, but it will land on JioHotstar like other Marvel releases.