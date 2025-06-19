When, where to watch Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' on OTT
What's the story
Despite receiving critical acclaim and positive audience feedback, Marvel's latest superhero film, Thunderbolts*, underperformed at the box office.
However, fans will get a repeat watching soon as the film is set to hit digital platforms.
According to Rolling Stone, it will be available for rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV in the US from July 1, 2025. The Indian release date is yet to be confirmed, but it will land on JioHotstar like other Marvel releases.
Physical release
Digital release followed by physical formats
In addition to its digital debut, Thunderbolts* will also be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 29, 2025.
The film is directed by Jake Schreier and features an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and David Harbour.
Despite its box office struggles, the movie has been certified fresh with an impressive critics' score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Film synopsis
Audience response has been overwhelmingly positive
The film follows a group of misfit anti-heroes trapped in a death trap. They must put aside their differences and work together to complete a dangerous mission while confronting their past demons.
The audience response has been overwhelmingly positive, with the film receiving an even better audience score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.
It also has an IMDb user rating of 7.6/10, making it a must-watch for superhero fans and movie lovers alike.