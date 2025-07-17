Napoli sign Dutch winger Noa Lang: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Serie A champions Napoli have confirmed the signing of Dutch winger Noa Lang from PSV Eindhoven. The club announced the transfer on their official website, saying, "SSC Napoli announces that it has definitively acquired the registration of the player Noa Noell Lang from PSV Eindhoven." According to Italian media reports, Napoli have paid €25 million ($29 million) for the 26-year-old winger. Here's more.
Career progression
A look at Lang's club career in stats
Lang started his senior career at Ajax, having made 14 appearances and scoring four goals. In between, he joined Dutch club FC Twente on loan, making 7 appearances and scoring once. He joined Belgian club Club Brugge next. The move was made permanent the following summer. He scored 38 times for the club in 125 appearances. Lang joined PSV Eindhoven next, where he made a total of 63 appearances across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and assisting another 13.
Information
14 goals and 12 assists for PSV last season
Lang made 44 appearances for PSV Eindhoven in the 2024-25 season. He scored 14 goals and made his presence felt with 12 assists. Notably, he made 29 appearances in the Eredivisie, scoring 11 times and making 10 assists.