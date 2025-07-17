Napoli sign Dutch winger Noa Lang: Decoding his stats

Career progression

A look at Lang's club career in stats

Lang started his senior career at Ajax, having made 14 appearances and scoring four goals. In between, he joined Dutch club FC Twente on loan, making 7 appearances and scoring once. He joined Belgian club Club Brugge next. The move was made permanent the following summer. He scored 38 times for the club in 125 appearances. Lang joined PSV Eindhoven next, where he made a total of 63 appearances across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and assisting another 13.