What's the story

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool's left-back Andy Robertson this summer.

The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and is likely to face stiffer competition at Anfield next season, especially if Milos Kerkez completes a rumored move from Bournemouth during the current transfer window.

As per football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Robertson is keen on joining Atletico and initial talks have already started.

Atletico consider Robertson as their priority. Here's more.