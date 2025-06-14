Atletico Madrid target Liverpool's Andy Robertson amid Milos Kerkez links
What's the story
Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool's left-back Andy Robertson this summer.
The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and is likely to face stiffer competition at Anfield next season, especially if Milos Kerkez completes a rumored move from Bournemouth during the current transfer window.
As per football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Robertson is keen on joining Atletico and initial talks have already started.
Atletico consider Robertson as their priority. Here's more.
Transfer talks
Atletico in the market for a left-back
Atletico Madrid are looking to bolster their left-back position, with Reinildo and Cesar Azpilicueta both out of contract this summer.
While Azpilicueta is likely to leave after the Club World Cup, Reinildo's future remains uncertain.
Javi Galan started 21 La Liga games at left-back last season but the search for an alternative has been ongoing.
Atletico have identified Robertson as a top target after ditching plans to sign AC Milan's Theo Hernandez.
Player's stance
Robertson aware of Liverpool's growing competition
Robertson, who joined Liverpool in 2017, started 27 of the 34 games before the club clinched the Premier League title.
However, he is aware that his position could be under threat next season due to increased competition.
"When you play for a big club like Liverpool you expect challenges, you expect to have competition," he said during international duty with Scotland recently.
Information
Atletico are yet to open talks
As per The Athletic's David Ornstein, Atletico are yet to open talks with Liverpool or the player. He also said that Milan's Hernandez is out of the frame.
Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid from Liverpool
Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player on June 12, marking a major milestone in his football career.
The 26-year-old right-back from Liverpool signed a contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until 2031.
A few weeks ago, Alexander-Arnold's transfer to Real Madrid was confirmed. However, it was only on June 12, that he was officially unveiled.