Real Madrid unveil new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold: Presenting complete details
What's the story
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player, marking a major milestone in his football career.
The 26-year-old right-back from Liverpool signed a contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until 2031.
He will wear the number 12 jersey, previously donned by legendary Brazilian fullback Marcelo.
Here are all the details.
Transfer details
Alexander-Arnold was officially unveiled at Valdebebas
A few weeks ago, Alexander-Arnold's transfer to Real Madrid was confirmed. However, it was only today that he was officially unveiled.
The British footballer signed the contract alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, committing himself to the club until 2031.
He posed with his new jersey in front of all the Champions League trophies behind him, marking a special moment in his career.
Unveiling speech
The English international spoke in fluent Spanish during the event
In his unveiling speech at Valdebebas, Alexander-Arnold spoke in fluent Spanish, leaving everyone present stunned.
He expressed his gratitude to Real Madrid and Perez for the opportunity. He said, "Signing for a club like Real Madrid doesn't happen every day. It's a dream come true."
The English international added that he was eager to show what he could do for the club and its fans.
Career highlights
Alexander-Arnold won 8 trophies with Liverpool
Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid after winning 8 titles with Liverpool, including one Champions League and two Premier League titles. He also lifted one FA Cup, one Carabao Cup, one FA Community Shield, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.
His contract at Anfield was set to expire this summer but he chose to join Real Madrid earlier for an early fee.
Overall, he made 354 appearances for the Reds in all competitions since debuting in 2016 and scored 23 goals while providing 86 assists.
Information
A look at his Premier League numbers and accolades
259 of Alexander-Arnold's appearances for Liverpool came in the Premier League. He scored 18 goals and made 64 assists. He was also part of 72 clean sheets for his side. He won one Young Player of the Season award and two Player of the Month awards.
Words
Why did Alexander-Arnold join Real?
"I have known for a long time that if I was ever going to leave Liverpool then the only club I would leave them for would be Real Madrid," Alexander-Arnold said.
"You get to a point when you have to make a decision - that wasn't an easy decision because I have been there for so long. Eventually, you have to make a decision and in my mind I've made the right one."
