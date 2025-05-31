What's the story

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has endorsed manager Ruben Amorim's straightforward approach, saying it will benefit the club in the long run.

Despite struggling to win matches since his arrival from Sporting in November, Amorim has been vocal about his thoughts on United.

After a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton in January, he called his side "probably the worst in Manchester United history."

On the recent post-season tour of Asia, Amorim accused his players of being "chokers" after a 1-0 loss versus ASEAN All-Stars.

Here's what the defender has said.