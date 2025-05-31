Matthijs de Ligt backs Ruben Amorim's blunt approach: Details here
What's the story
Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has endorsed manager Ruben Amorim's straightforward approach, saying it will benefit the club in the long run.
Despite struggling to win matches since his arrival from Sporting in November, Amorim has been vocal about his thoughts on United.
After a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton in January, he called his side "probably the worst in Manchester United history."
On the recent post-season tour of Asia, Amorim accused his players of being "chokers" after a 1-0 loss versus ASEAN All-Stars.
Here's what the defender has said.
Player's perspective
De Ligt appreciates Amorim's honesty
De Ligt, who led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, has said he appreciates Amorim's honesty.
"I'm from Holland so I like it," he said, as per BBC. "I can understand the media are in shock because normally this doesn't happen."
"But I think you can also be really happy that finally someone speaks out, says what he thinks and speaks the truth. I really appreciate him in our conversations personally. It gives me a feeling I can trust him and he can trust me," he added.
Club's challenges
United's struggles and Amorim's future
United finished 15th in the Premier League 2024/25 standings. Notably, United were 14th when Erik ten Hag got sacked and Amorim came in.
Amorim also posted just seven Premier League wins since joining in November.
Meanwhile, the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, denied them a backdoor entry into the Champions League, meaning they will miss out on European football and its financial benefits next season.
United were unbeaten and played well until the loss in Bilbao.
Future prospects
De Ligt optimistic about Amorim's impact
Despite the challenges, De Ligt is optimistic about Amorim's impact on the first-team group.
He said, "I've experienced many managers and he's one of the most easy to talk to as a player."
De Ligt also praised Amorim's attention to detail and his focus on building a team with a strong culture.
"I think he wants to build a team of players who are together, fighting for each other," he added.