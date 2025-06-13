What's the story

Premier League champions Liverpool have struck a club-record deal to sign German international Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The transfer will cost the Reds a guaranteed £100 million, with an additional £16.5 million in potential add-ons.

The total package of £116.5 million (€137.5 million) is made up of the initial fee plus performance-related bonuses, making it a potential British record transfer if all conditions are met.