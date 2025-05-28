Decoding the Premier League 2024/25 campaign in stats
The Premier League 2024/25 season got over on May 25, Sunday, after an enthralling 38-game matchweek.
Liverpool clinched the Premier League trophy with the likes of Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester City getting relegated.
Meanwhile, several teams in hunt for European berths, saw the fight head into the final matchweek to cap off a stunning season.
Here we present the Premier League campaign in stats.
Europe
Teams who will feature in Europe next season
Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United capped off the top 5 places in the Premier League 2024/25 season and will feature in Champions League.
Meanwhile, Europa League winners Tottenham also booked a berth in the continent's elite competition.
FA Cup winners Crystal Palace and sixth-placed Aston Villa gained tickets to Europa League.
7th-place Nottingham Forest sailed into the Conference League.
Points
Liverpool clock most wins and fewest defeats, score most goals
Liverpool ended the season with most wins (25) and the fewest defeats (4).
Arne Slot's men also scored the most goals (86) and had the best goal difference of +45. Liverpool collected 84 points, finishing 10 above 2nd-placed Arsenal.
Meanwhile, Arsenal conceded the fewest goals this season (34).
Relegated sides
A look at the numbers of relegated teams
Southampton posted the fewest wins this season (2) and also recorded the most defeats (30). Southampton collected the least points (12).
Southampton scored the fewest goals (26) and conceded the most (86). Southampton had the worst goal difference of -60.
Ipswich finished 19th with 22 points. Ipswich conceded 82 goals this season.
Leicester managed 25 points, posting 25 defeats. Leicester conceded 80 goals.
Salah
Mohamed Salah dominates with the big individual awards
In a historic achievement, Mohamed Salah won the 2024/25 Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.
He scored 29 goals and made 18 assists.
This was Salah's fourth season as the top scorer in the Premier League, equaling Thierry Henry's record for most Golden Boots.
Meanwhile, he became the first player ever to win the Golden Boot, Playmaker, and Player of the Season awards.
Scorers
What about the league's other promiment scorers and assist makers?
Newcastle's United Alexander Isak netted 23 times. Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored 22 goals. Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scored 20 goals each.
7 players finished with 10-plus assists.
Newcastle's Jacob Murphy (12), Forest's Anthony Elanga (11), Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard, Fulham's Antonee Robinson, Villa's Morgan Rogers, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka all provided 10 assists each.
Do you know?
Raya and Sels win the Golden Glove awards
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Forest's Matz Sels won the Premier League Golden Glove award for keeping the most number of clean sheets (13 each). Everton keeper Jordan Pickford was next with 12 clean sheets.
Player stats
Individual season stats
Most shots: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (130)
Most passes: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (2,923)
Most touches: Virgil van Dijk (3,347)
Hit woodwork most times: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 6
Most tackles: Idrissa Gueye, Everton (133)
Most clearances: Murilo, Nottingham Forest (242)
Most saves made: Mark Flekken, Brentford (153)
Club stats
A look at the club stats
Most passes: Manchester City (22,973)
Most shots: Liverpool (648)
Hit woodwork most times: Bournemouth (23)
Most tackles: Manchester United (817)
Most clearances: Nottingham Forest (1,183)
Most clean sheets: Liverpool (14)
Most saves: Southampton (162)
