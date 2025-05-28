What's the story

The Premier League 2024/25 season got over on May 25, Sunday, after an enthralling 38-game matchweek.

Liverpool clinched the Premier League trophy with the likes of Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester City getting relegated.

Meanwhile, several teams in hunt for European berths, saw the fight head into the final matchweek to cap off a stunning season.

Here we present the Premier League campaign in stats.