Star striker Erling Haaland has signed a bumper nine-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City.

The deal will see the Norwegian stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2034.

The agreement is one of football's longest-ever contracts and will ensure that Haaland stays with City until he turns 34 years old.

Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has been unstoppable. He has continued to deliver the goods for Pep Guardiola's men.

