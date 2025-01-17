Erling Haaland signs new Manchester City contract until 2034
Star striker Erling Haaland has signed a bumper nine-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City.
The deal will see the Norwegian stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2034.
The agreement is one of football's longest-ever contracts and will ensure that Haaland stays with City until he turns 34 years old.
Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has been unstoppable. He has continued to deliver the goods for Pep Guardiola's men.
We decode the details and his stats.
Contract details
Haaland's new contract surpasses previous earnings
The new contract marks a major jump from Haaland's previous weekly earnings of approximately £400,000, making him the highest-paid player at Manchester City.
The deal doesn't feature any release clauses, meaning any such terms from his previous contract have been eliminated.
Before this extension, Haaland's current contract was due to expire in the summer of 2027.
Player's statement
Haaland expresses gratitude and commitment to Manchester City
Responding to his new contract, Haaland said he was happy and committed to Manchester City.
He said, "I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club."
The striker also thanked Pep Guardiola, his coaching staff, teammates, and everyone at the club for their support over the past few years.
Career highlights
Haaland has scored 111 goals for City in 126 games
Since joining Manchester City in June 2022 from Dortmund, Haaland has scored an incredible 111 goals in 126 games. He also owns 16 assists.
Haaland scored an impressive 52 goals in 53 matches in his debut season (2022/23). He followed that up with 38 goals from 45 matches in 2023/24.
In the ongoing 2024/25 season, Haaland has amassed 21 goals in 28 matches.
Premier League
Haaland owns 79 Premier League goals, two Golden Boot awards
79 of Haaland's goals for Man City have come in 87 Premier League appearances. In addition, he owns 14 assists.
Haaland has won successive Premier League Golden Boot awards in 2022/23 and 2023/24 respectively.
He scored a record 36 goals in 2022/23 (A8). In 2023/24, he smashed 27 goals (A5).
This season, he has scored a total of 16 goals (A1).
Information
Haaland has won these laurels in the Premier League
Haaland was adjudged Premier League Player of the Season in 2022/23. He also bagged the Young Player of the Season award. Meanwhile, the two-time Premier League champion has won the Player of the Month awards thrice - August 2022, April 2023, August 2024.
