What's the story

In a crucial Champions League matchweek 7 contest, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) staged an impressive comeback to defeat Manchester City 4-2.

The victory was especially important for PSG considering their inconsistent performance in the tournament thus far.

The team had earlier faced tough opponents like Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich before meeting Manchester City at Parc des Princes.

City went 2-0 ahead after a goalless first half. PSG responded with four goals.