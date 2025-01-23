PSG stage comeback to defeat Manchester City in Champions League
What's the story
In a crucial Champions League matchweek 7 contest, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) staged an impressive comeback to defeat Manchester City 4-2.
The victory was especially important for PSG considering their inconsistent performance in the tournament thus far.
The team had earlier faced tough opponents like Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich before meeting Manchester City at Parc des Princes.
City went 2-0 ahead after a goalless first half. PSG responded with four goals.
Uncertain future
Manchester City's European future hangs in balance
The loss to PSG has left Manchester City two points behind 24th-placed Stuttgart, casting uncertainty over their European future.
Their next league-phase fixture is against Club Brugge on January 29.
Despite second-half goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, defensive errors led to a collapse at Parc des Princes.
The team has now dropped 21 points from winning positions this season.
Game changer
PSG's comeback and Manchester City's defensive woes
The game turned on its head when Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola scored for PSG, bringing the score to level.
Joao Neves then headed in a cross at the back post to give his team a late lead.
Goncalo Ramos added insult to injury by scoring a fourth goal in stoppage time, further exposing Manchester City's defensive frailties.
Domestic dominance
PSG's domestic form remains strong despite Champions League struggles
Despite their Champions League struggles, PSG's domestic form has been strong. A recent comeback win against Lens extended their lead to nine points at the top of Ligue 1.
However, the team's scoring has been less prolific this season following the departure of France captain Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.
Bradley Barcola's match-winning performance last weekend could signal a turnaround in fortunes for PSG.
Information
23rd goal for Haaland this season
Haaland now owns 23 goals for City in all competitions this season from 30 appearances, including six in the Champions League. Overall, he scored his 24th Champions League goal for Pep Guardiola's side. Haaland has 123 goals in all competitions for City.
Opta stats
Unwanted records for Man City
Tonight was the ninth time that Manchester City failed to win a game in which they were ahead in all competitions this season - the most of any Premier League club in 2024-25.
This was also the first time in the last 115 occasions that Man City lost a game in all competitions where they led by 2+ goals.