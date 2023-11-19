Kylian Mbappe nets his 17th career hat-trick, surpasses 300 goals

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Kylian Mbappe nets his 17th career hat-trick, surpasses 300 goals

By Rajdeep Saha 04:30 pm Nov 19, 202304:30 pm

Mbappe scored his third hat-trick for France (Photo credit: X/@KMbappe)

Kylian Mbappe was on song for France in their 2024 European Qualifiers against minnows Gibraltar. France, who beat Gibraltar 14-0, recorded their biggest-ever win. France finished the match with 39 shots on goal. Mbappe was solid and smashed a hat-trick. He also provided two assists. Mbappe has now raced to 17 career hat-tricks for club and country, besides surpassing 300 goals. Here's more.

2/6

3rd hat-trick for France

Mbappe scored his third hat-trick for France. Before this, he slammed home three goals versus Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which France lost on penalties. His maiden hat-trick came in November 2021 when he scored four goals versus Kazakhstan in an 8-0 win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

3/6

46 goals for France

Mbappe has raced to 46 goals for France in all competitions. He is the third-highest goal-scorer for the French men's national team after Olivier Giroud (56) and Thierry Henry (51). In 2023, Mbappe has 10 goals for France from eight games. For the second successive year, he has scored 10-plus goals. Mbappe scored 12 goals for France last year, including eight in Qatar WC.

4/6

300 career goals for Mbappe

Besides his 46 goals for France, Mbappe has managed another 254 goals at the club level. Mbappe is the leading scorer for Paris Saint-Germain with 227 goals from 275 matches. He also scored another 27 for former club AS Monaco.

5/6

17 hat-tricks for Mbappe

Besides his third hat-trick for France, Mbappe has a tally of 14 at club level. Eight of Mbappe's hat-tricks have come in Ligue 1. He has 12 hat-tricks for PSG in all competitions and another two for Monaco.

6/6

300 goals before turning 25

Mbappe owns 300 career goals before turning 25. Notably, neither Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar managed to achieve the same at this age. Mbappe will turn 25 next month on December 20.