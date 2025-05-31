Can WI bounce back in must-win 2nd ODI vs England?
What's the story
The second ODI of the England-West Indies series will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 1.
After a dominant performance in the first ODI, where they scored a whopping 400/8 and dismissed West Indies for just 162, England will look to seal the series with another win.
Meanwhile, the visitors must prevail to stay alive in the series.
Here is the match preview and key stats.
Details
Pitch likely to favor batters
The pitch at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is likely to offer decent assistance to the fast bowlers early on.
As the ball gets older, the spinners can come into play as it will be challenging for the batters to hit through the line and play the horizontal bat shots.
Teams bowling first have won 19 of the 27 concluded ODIs here, as per Cricbuzz.
Meanwhile, the game has a start time of 3:30pm IST.
Match recap
England's strong performance in the 1st ODI
In the first ODI, England's top seven batters all scored over 35 runs, showing their batting depth.
Jacob Bethell was the star performer with a knock of 82 runs.
The West Indies struggled to match England's intensity and were bowled out for just 162 runs in their chase.
None of their batters could touch the 30-run mark as Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton trapped three batters each.
Team dynamics
West Indies's struggle and England's confidence
The West Indies will be worried about their performance, especially with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon.
Meanwhile, England seem to be rebuilding well after a difficult phase.
This win will boost their confidence as they prepare for tougher challenges ahead, particularly against India later this summer.
Before that though, they are focused on sealing the series in the second ODI.
H2H
Head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, England and West Indies have met each other on 109 occasions in ODI cricket. England have pocketed 55 wins compared to West Indies' 48.
6 games have had no results. In England, the teams have met 41 times. England have won 24 matches to WI's 15. 2 matches had no results.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
England (Probable XI): Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
Stats
Here are the key performers
England's Adil Rashid owns 25 scalps from 18 matches versus WI at 29.44.
For WI, pacer Alzarri Joseph has played nine matches versus England and has claimed 19 wickets at an impressive 27.36.
Jayden Seales claimed four wickets in the opening game, though he went for 84 runs in nine overs.
Bethell starred with the bat in the opener, scoring 82 runs off 53 balls.
Shai Hope boasts an ODI average of 49.50.
