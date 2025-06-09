What's the story

India A ended Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against England Lions with a strong lead of 184 runs at County Ground, Northampton.

The day was highlighted by half-centuries from KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

India A captain Easwaran, who suffered an early dismissal in the first innings, made amends with a valiant knock of 80 runs.

Here we decode the prospect of Easwaran making a Test debut in the upcoming five-match series against hosts England, starting June 20.