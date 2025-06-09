What's the story

The South African cricket team is gearing up for a historic showdown against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The match will be played at Lord's from June 11.

This is their first appearance in a WTC final after seven consecutive Test victories and topping the points table with a 69.44% during the 2023-25 cycle.

Meanwhile, SA's ace pacer Lungi Ngidi has expressed his optimism ahead of the marquee clash.