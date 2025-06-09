Winning WTC would be a dream come true: Lungi Ngidi
What's the story
The South African cricket team is gearing up for a historic showdown against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
The match will be played at Lord's from June 11.
This is their first appearance in a WTC final after seven consecutive Test victories and topping the points table with a 69.44% during the 2023-25 cycle.
Meanwhile, SA's ace pacer Lungi Ngidi has expressed his optimism ahead of the marquee clash.
Dream realization
Winning this would be a dream come true: Ngidi
Ngidi spoke to ICC Digital about the importance of winning the WTC final.
He said, "For me, this is the ultimate form of cricket, and to be able to bring this back home would be a dream come true."
The fast bowler also added that winning could change the landscape of cricket in South Africa and revive interest in red-ball cricket.
Match readiness
Ngidi feels ready for the contest
Despite his teammates Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen getting all the attention, Ngidi has been working hard to regain his rhythm after some injuries.
The 29-year-old said he feels ready for the contest as he has had enough time to prepare.
"It's any cricketer's dream to play at Lord's. I've been blessed with the opportunity before," he said.
Opportunity
Can SA finally cross the line?
The upcoming WTC final against Australia is a golden opportunity for South Africa to shed its 'chokers' tag.
The Proteas have been close to winning major ICC tournaments but have missed out on the title.
They lost to India in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.
However, a stellar WTC campaign with seven straight wins has given them another chance to end their title drought.
Historical context
Painful memories of the 'chokers' tag
The 'chokers' tag has haunted South African cricket fans for decades, with the team's failure to clinch major ICC trophies.
The 1992 World Cup match against England, where Brian McMillan was left needing 22 runs off one ball after rain ruined their chase, is a painful memory for baby boomers.
Millennials still remember Alan Donald's dropped bat in the tied semi-final of the 1999 World Cup while Gen Zs are haunted by Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller's failure in the end overs in the last year's T20 WC final.