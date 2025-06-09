These records can be broken in WTC 2025 final
The 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is set to be an epic showdown as defending champions Australia take on South Africa at Lord's.
The Pat Cummins-led team has made history by reaching their second consecutive WTC final. They now aim to defend their title.
SA, meanwhile, have made it to the final clash for the first time.
Here we look at the records that can be scripted or broken in this summit clash.
Title chase
Another shot at ICC title for Australia
Having already won the coveted ICC Test mace in 2023, Team Australia is on the verge of another major achievement.
Notably, they are the only side with each of the four ICC trophies: the ODI World Cup (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, and 2023), Champions Trophy (2006 and 2009), and T20 World Cup (2021).
If they win this final against South Africa, it will be their 11th ICC title.
SA
Will South Africa end their drought?
Meanwhile, SA's only ICC trophy to date came way back in 1998, when they clinched the inaugural Champions Trophy.
The tourney was called the ICC KnockOut Trophy back then. Hence, the Proteas can end their 28-year-old drought.
Notably, they reached at least the semi-finals in each of the last three ICC events - the 2025 CT, the 2024 T20 WC, and the 2023 ODI WC.
Feat
Cummins to take over Johnson
Australian skipper Pat Cummins is just six wickets away from 300 Test wickets.
He could become the eighth Aussie bowler to do so. In 67 Tests so far, he has taken 294 wickets at an average of 22.43, as per ESPNcricinfo.
If Cummins gets the landmark in the WTC final, he would become the third-fastest Australian to accomplish 300 Test wickets.
Cummins would displace Mitchell Johnson, who required 69 matches.
Smith
Smith can accomplish this feat
Steve Smith's tally of 17 50-plus Test scores in England are the joint-most for any visiting batter.
He shares the pole position with legends Allan Border and Vivian Richards. Hence, Smith has a chance to break the tie and go at the pinnacle.
Meanwhile, Smith's tally includes eight tons and nine fifties. He also made a hundred in the 2023 WTC final against India on England soil.
Rabada
Rabada set to go past Donald
South Africa's star pacer Kagiso Rabada is on the verge of surpassing Allan Donald as South Africa's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.
He needs just four scalps to go past Donald's tally of 330 wickets.
Meanwhile, Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), and Makhaya Ntini (390) are the only other South Africans with more Test wickets than the duo.
Information
Maharaj to script history
Keshav Maharaj, who has been South Africa's mainstay spinner across formats, owns 198 wickets from 57 Tests at an average of 29.68. He could become the first spinner from his nation to complete 200 Test wickets. Overall, he would be the ninth Proteas player with this milestone.