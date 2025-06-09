What's the story

The 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is set to be an epic showdown as defending champions Australia take on South Africa at Lord's.

The Pat Cummins-led team has made history by reaching their second consecutive WTC final. They now aim to defend their title.

SA, meanwhile, have made it to the final clash for the first time.

Here we look at the records that can be scripted or broken in this summit clash.