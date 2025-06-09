England suffer Josh Tongue injury scare ahead of India Tests
What's the story
England's fast bowler Josh Tongue suffered an injury during the second unofficial Test against India A in Northampton on Sunday.
The incident has raised concerns ahead of the highly-anticipated five-match Test series between India and England, starting June 20.
Tongue had only bowled four overs in the second innings before leaving the field due to his injury.
Injury update
Tongue's injury concerns and England's pace options
The severity of Tongue's injury is still unknown, leaving his availability for the first Test at Headingley on June 20 in doubt.
Despite this setback, England still have a strong lineup of fast bowlers to choose from for the upcoming match.
The list includes Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jamie Overton and captain Ben Stokes himself.
Player profile
A look at Tongue's Test career
In the first innings of the second unofficial Test, Tongue had claimed two wickets - Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj.
He had also picked two wickets against Zimbabwe in a four-day Test at Trent Bridge.
Overall, the 27-year-old has taken 12 wickets in his Test career so far with a best of 5/66 on debut against Ireland at Lord's in 2023.
Atkinson
Gus Atkinson already unavailable
It must be noted that England are already without their star pacer Gus Atkinson for the opening game.
He has been ruled out of this game due to a right hamstring strain.
The injury was sustained during a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe last month.
Hence, England would not want more injury troubles ahead of the series.