What's the story

Eight South African cricketers, who are currently playing in the IPL 2025 and scheduled for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, are likely to leave India by May 25, as per ESPNcricinfo.

This is in accordance with their first No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The players are Kagiso Rabada (GT), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Aiden Markram (LSG), Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch (MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS) and Wiaan Mulder (SRH).