Will WTC final-bound SA players participate in IPL 2025 playoffs?
What's the story
Eight South African cricketers, who are currently playing in the IPL 2025 and scheduled for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, are likely to leave India by May 25, as per ESPNcricinfo.
This is in accordance with their first No Objection Certificates (NOCs).
The players are Kagiso Rabada (GT), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Aiden Markram (LSG), Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch (MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS) and Wiaan Mulder (SRH).
Departure dilemma
Departure before IPL playoffs sparks discussions
The players are due to return home to South Africa before heading to the UK on May 30, with their WTC squad.
This schedule would keep them from participating in the IPL playoffs.
The development has led to discussions between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the BCCI.
As per the initial schedule, the 2025 IPL final was due to be played on May 25. However, the summit clash will now take place on June 3.
Resumption
IPL 2025 set to resume on May 17
The 2025 IPL, which was recently suspended amid rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, is now set to resume on May 17.
A total of 58 matches have been completed in IPL 2025, with 17 matches remaining (four playoff games).
It is worth noting that the remaining matches of IPL 2025 will be held in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.
Hopeful negotiations
CSA hopes BCCI will understand decision
ESPNcricinfo reports that owing to the importance of the WTC final, CSA hopes BCCI understands their decision to not extend NOCs for those players until June 3.
However, they are also worried about the tensions between the two boards.
National coach Shukri Conrad and director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe both acknowledged that deadline was still in place.
Quoting Conrad
Initial agreement with IPL-BCCI
Conrad said, "The initial agreement with IPL-BCCI was, with the final being on the 25th, our players would return on the 26th, so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th."
He further added that higher authorities like director of cricket Nkwe and CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki are handling ongoing discussions.
Player choices
Individual decisions and WTC preparations
Nkwe stressed it's an individual decision for players to return or continue playing.
He said, "But one thing we've made it clear, and we are finalizing that with IPL and BCCI, is sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC preparations."
This includes May 26 as the latest return date for Test players.
South Africa will arrive in England on May 31.
Playoff prospects
IPL 2025 playoffs scenario
In IPL 2025, GT, RCB, PBKS and MI are expected to finish in the top four of the points table. DC also stands a chance to qualify for playoffs.
Meanwhile, SRH have been knocked out of playoffs race while LSG are on the brink of elimination.
If CSA sticks to its original agreement with IPL, GT could miss Rabada for the playoffs while PBKS could miss Jansen.